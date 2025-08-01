What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Huntsman Q3 Earnings?

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Huntsman stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -109.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 177.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Huntsman by 1,717.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

