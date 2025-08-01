William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for APLS

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.91 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.19%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 17.6%

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,671.50. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 137,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $2,775,418.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 343,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,912.27. The trade was a 28.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,090 shares of company stock worth $3,403,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.