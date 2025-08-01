William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for Kforce Earnings

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kforce from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Kforce Trading Down 4.7%

KFRC opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $334.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, Director David L. Dunkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 517,329 shares in the company, valued at $19,555,036.20. This represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kforce by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kforce by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

