Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.20 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 57.18 ($0.76). Approximately 3,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 52,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.75).

Windar Photonics Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of £65.31 million, a PE ratio of -505.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.66.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.