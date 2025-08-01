WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 3,564,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,364,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 108.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,836,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832,800 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 27,347,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,412,000 after buying an additional 5,502,742 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 18,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,221 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $54,208,000. Finally, SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter worth $46,665,000.

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

