WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.44. Approximately 5,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 16,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXJS. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 99,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

