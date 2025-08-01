XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after buying an additional 2,692,667 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,981,000 after buying an additional 88,825 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $75.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

