XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 104.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 214.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 80.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $105.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.15 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

