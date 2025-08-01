XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 267.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4,377.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
SLNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.
In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,928.56. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SLNO stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of -2.63. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $90.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 19.64 and a quick ratio of 19.64.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
