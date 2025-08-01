XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.58 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 166.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,891,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,962 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,889,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.