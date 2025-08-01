XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,808 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 436.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 97,426 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 505,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 262.15% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

