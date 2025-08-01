Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 680.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 129,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other EZCORP news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $618,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 189,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,977.65. The trade was a 18.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,010. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $14.32 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $787.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $310.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on EZCORP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

