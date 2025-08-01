Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,064 Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 335.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGO. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

