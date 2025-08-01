Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,002 Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,828,000 after buying an additional 255,423 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 180,086 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $8,317,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 145,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 67,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. Rogers Corporation has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $126.70.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

