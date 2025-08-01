Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CORT

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CORT. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $67.17 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $1,581,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,111.40. The trade was a 53.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 32,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $2,392,872.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $406,970.79. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,038 shares of company stock valued at $13,237,621. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

