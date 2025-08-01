Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ESPR

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%.

ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $281.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.70. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 385,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 506,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 152,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 46,682 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

