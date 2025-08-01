Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CNQ

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNQ. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.