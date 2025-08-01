Zacks Research Has Positive View of Devon Energy Q1 Earnings

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the energy company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

DVN stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 125,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,319,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 101,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 929,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

