Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for TSE:CNQ Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.42.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$43.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$34.92 and a twelve month high of C$52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.90, for a total value of C$898,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total transaction of C$2,542,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,897,529. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

