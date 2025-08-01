Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,746 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

