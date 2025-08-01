Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Flex by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Flex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 57,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,598,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after buying an additional 132,457 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,887 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $309,983.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,421.43. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,686,299.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,363,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,362,673.12. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,061,348 shares of company stock valued at $45,038,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Flex Stock Down 2.3%

FLEX stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

