Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 19,233 Shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 404.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 216,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after buying an additional 173,872 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 19,611.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 54,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 28.8% during the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 123,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lindsay Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $150.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.72.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $169.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In related news, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $596,210.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,394.89. The trade was a 29.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

