1,616 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $305.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.00. The stock has a market cap of $501.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $314.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

