189,877 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Bought by Mullooly Asset Management Inc.

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,558,000. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 0.2% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

BOND opened at $92.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

