21,319 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,286.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,290,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,473,000 after buying an additional 6,146,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after buying an additional 216,336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3,225.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6%

FXI stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

