3,115 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,217,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

