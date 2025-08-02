315 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average of $125.51. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $3,847,372.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,784 shares of company stock worth $9,828,465. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

