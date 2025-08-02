413 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
MDY stock opened at $567.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $567.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.