413 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $567.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $567.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

