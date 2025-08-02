41,919 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

