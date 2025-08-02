785 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Mullooly Asset Management Inc.

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.13 and its 200 day moving average is $539.11. The stock has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $588.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

