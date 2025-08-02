Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 156.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.