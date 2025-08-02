Aegis Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 7,892 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 0.2% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

