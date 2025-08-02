Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $329,727,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,295,000 after purchasing an additional 979,313 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,734,000 after purchasing an additional 779,357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 476,764 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $69,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRS opened at $257.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.92. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $119.69 and a one year high of $290.84.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

