Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,868 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Celestica worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Celestica alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Celestica by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.92.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $194.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.63. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $214.47.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.