Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,165 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 3.6%

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.13 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.87%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DFIN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $595,518.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 143,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,495.44. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

