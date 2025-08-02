Analysts Set Expectations for Visa’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $338.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa has a twelve month low of $254.51 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $625.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,913 shares of company stock worth $32,902,432 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $192,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

