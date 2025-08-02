Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $30,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $223.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Cfra set a $225.00 target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.43.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

