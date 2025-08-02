Assetmark Inc. Purchases 836 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,148,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 198,019 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 328,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 165,904 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in EPR Properties by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,129,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 259.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 120,755 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.2%

EPR stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 590.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.38%.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,952.38. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.