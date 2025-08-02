Assetmark Inc. Sells 6,051 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 96,425.9% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,055,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,961,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 42,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,602,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

