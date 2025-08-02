Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 29,230.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,705 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 3.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 97.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $78.00 price objective on Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,384.48. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

