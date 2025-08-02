B. Riley Estimates Booking’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $21.91 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6,700.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2026 earnings at $60.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $105.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $237.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $285.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 target price (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,781.04.

Booking Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,386.29 on Thursday. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,568.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5,074.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

