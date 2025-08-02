Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 1,622 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $563.13 and a 200-day moving average of $539.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $588.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

