Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $674.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $652.80 and a 200 day moving average of $603.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $705.26.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

