Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,253 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after buying an additional 2,359,356 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,730.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

