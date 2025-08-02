Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $3.44 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

