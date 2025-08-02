Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 15,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 135.2% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BXM Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.8% in the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 95,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Shares of TNA opened at $32.54 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

