Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

FTEC opened at $200.66 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

