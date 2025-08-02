Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 25,116 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after buying an additional 643,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,649,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after buying an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

