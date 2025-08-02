Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 63,945 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,945 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 33,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 25,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

