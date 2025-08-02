Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,933,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $214.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.89 and its 200 day moving average is $210.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.